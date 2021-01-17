Secretary Pompeo: “The China threat is already within our borders”

SecretaryPompeo: “This isn’t the Cold War. This is something different. The China threat is already within our borders.”

We know that’s true. The CCP is throwing a lot of money around, and when the virus hit, Democrats and Republicans, but mostly Democrats and their media, banned any mention of the name Wuhan Virus or China Virus, and they didn’t want to hear a thing about it originating in a lab. That was despite the fact that it was and is a reasonable and credible theory. In fact, the State Department now says it’s the most credible one.

This wasn’t simply a matter of using the virus to attack Trump, these are Americans protecting Chinese Communists over the US President.

We have one representative who slept with a Chinese spy, Rep. Eric Swalwell, who fundraised for him. He is the impeachment manager. Then there’s Senator Feinstein who had an aide for twenty years who was a Chinese spy. The CCP is in our universities, buying, land, colleges, citizenship for some of its Communist party members, and they are in our government.

Watch:

This isn’t the Cold War. This is something different. The China threat is already within our borders. pic.twitter.com/uVPbTPQrpF — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 16, 2021

The CCP has spies throughout the nation. The Houston spy center was shut down recently.

We know they’ve targeted colleges for years with financial gifts to professors and to the universities.

The Confucius Institutes are indoctrinating students. A Chinese company, beholding to the CCP, bought a university in New Jersey.

The CCP partners with over 100 US universities. What could go wrong?

For more information on China’s targeting of U.S. colleges, see my speech @GeorgiaTech: https://t.co/GhZam6UJI4 pic.twitter.com/QP0aMiHYck — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 16, 2021

