Trump Explains How He Will Mass Deport People Here Illegally

Trump says he will mass deport migrants with the 225-year-old law FDR used to remove thousands of Japanese and Germans during the Second World War and cancel EVERY Biden policy that has caused a “catastrophe of historic proportions.”

He will have some job since he has to deport millions of military-age men with a floundering economy and half the nation against him.

Trump, in an op-ed, described an immigration invasion, which it is, and promised to enact a “record-setting deportation operation.”

He said he will use the Alien Enemies Act to remove “suspected gang members.”

The former president vows to shift “massive proportions’ of law enforcement to immigration enforcement – and said he will use a Federalist era to remove suspected gang members and drug dealers from the country. [Terrorists and welfare deadbeats need to go too.]

The Daily Mail calls this “hardline.”

The West has gone so far left that they don’t realize this invasion is destroying the country and must be reversed if we are to survive.

I was very disappointed Donald Trump didn’t get the wall built sooner and didn’t deport enough illegal aliens already here. However, he has experience and knowledge now that he didn’t have then, but then again, so do his enemies in the government and in foreign countries.

He’s going to be stopped at every turn with lawfare if he can even get into office. It’s clear that this administration will stoop to any level to stop him and to stop Republicans who are weak to begin with. This appears to be our best hope.

The left plans to imprison Donald Trump or worse. If you read Politico, you’ll know that they are very opposed to anyone who won’t fund Ukraine, even as Ukrainians continue to die in great numbers. We are at the mercy of corrupted systems of government.

Our last great hope is the election this year.

I know some of my readers don’t want to hear this, but if, for some reason, Donald Trump cannot run, Ron DeSantis is the next best choice, in my humble opinion. I couldn’t even bring myself to vote for Nikki Haley, given her war-mongering background. Vivek Ramaswamy says many of the right things but hasn’t been able to move forward in his candidacy.

