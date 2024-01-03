Ex-CIA Analyst: Stark Depth of Institutionalized Corruption in Intel

An ex-CIA analyst said we can expect the same type of election interference we saw in 2020. That’s not surprising in of itself. Google and YouTube already said they would delete anything harmful before the election. What is stunning is the depth of corruption in the intel agencies.

A Georgetown University professor who worked as a CIA intelligence analyst for 12 years warns that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and the overall politicization of the intelligence community have become a “significant” problem. He is confident that those agencies will attempt to interfere with the 2024 election in the same way they did in 2020.

They were successful the first time and don’t care what we think as they hide behind their cloak of secrecy, so why wouldn’t they do it again? This time will likely be worse.

Doctor John Gentry, a former CIA analyst, spoke on Fox about the politicization of the agencies, claiming working against political opponents is legitimate.

He said to expect “incorrect information, disinformation, purposely incorrect information up until the election in November.

“These people are acting in ways inconsistent with the traditional standards of the intelligence community. .. this thing didn’t happen accidentally…

He said it will affect national decision-making.

“I think we will see the proverbial deep state, this different variety than is seen around the world. I suspect that there will be a reemergence of leaks. My guess is that some of the formers will again be talking publicly. The formers…Brennan, Clapper, Mike Hayden, and so on, have generated some real credibility problems, and I think will have a hard time being credible in 2024.

“But there may be others, and my guess is that the proverbial deep state within the intelligence community will reemerge because, presumably, a Republican candidate will again be seen as a threat to the internal policies that many intelligence people like.

“So they will begin to leak again. And you think back in terms of time. You know, the big movement toward this direction, the purposeful effort to change organizational cultures, accelerated in Obama’s second term. So, we’re talking about now over a decade of push and institutionalization of this kind of activism and the Trump administration did nothing to stop it.

“So you’ve got a dozen years or more, even, you know, half a career for some intelligence officers, where this kind of activity has been seen as acceptable, and no one was criticized for doing it in the Trump years. And an activist at that time can reasonably think that they helped defeat him in 2020.

“So put all these things together, and I’m pretty confident that we’ll see a reemergence of activism by the summer of 2024.”

In other words, they got away with it and didn’t care what we thought. They seem to think any opponent is a threat that needs to be vanquished. No one is ever held accountable, so they will do it again.

Most people believe this is Barack Obama’s third term. His Marxist fingerprints seem to be all over these changes or corruption; however, you want to look at it.