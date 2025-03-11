Trump Raises Tariffs on Canada as New Globalist PM Takes Over

President Trump posted on TruthSocial that he will meet Ontario’s electricity tariffs with tariffs. He will increase steel and aluminum tariffs by an additional 25%. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has added a 25% tariff on states receiving Ontario electricity. He said he won’t hesitate to shut off electricity entirely. Mark Carney was put in place to fight Donald Trump and the conservative candidate, Pierre Poilievre.

President Trump’s Post

“Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th.

“Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the U.S to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada. If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada.

Taking on a Super Power Might Not Work Out for Carney:

“Those cars can easily be made in the USA! Also, Canada pays very little for National Security, relying on the United States for military protection. We are subsidizing Canada to the tune of more than 200 Billion Dollars a year. WHY??? This cannot continue. The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty-first State.

“This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear. Canadians’ taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem, and the greatest and most powerful nation in the World will be bigger, better and stronger than ever — And Canada will be a big part of that. The artificial line of separation drawn many years ago will finally disappear, and we will have the safest and most beautiful Nation anywhere in the World — And your brilliant anthem, “O Canada,” will continue to play, but now representing a GREAT and POWERFUL STATE within the greatest Nation that the World has ever seen!”

The New Prime Minister, Mark Carney

The new Prime Minister Mark Carney promises to deal with President Trump harshly. Carney has quite a history. Former Liberal Party President Stephen LeDrew says that “Carney is a wickedly dangerous man hoping to curtail individual freedom…he makes the WEF look like Libertarians.”

Carney has not lived in Canada for ten years and has no role in Parliament. He’s a globalist.

Excerpt from The Outsider

In 2008 crisis in Canada, what Mark Carney did is he loaded us up with so much debt that the moment the economy turned, the Working Class – and Canada is now 75% Working Class – paid for it through interest rates so high, they crippled and broke every Middle Class family with a mortgage.

And then, he moved to England and did the exact same to the English! And his name, there is actually “Mark Carnage”!

Even the former Liberal Party President Stephen LeDrew says that “Carney is a wickedly dangerous man hoping to curtail individual freedom in order to achieve his view of what the world needs. He makes the WEF [the World Economic Forum] look like Libertarians!”

He’s also BlackRock’s Bankruptcy Trustee.

Carney is leading a campaign for a Green Digital Cryptocurrency to replace the US dollar.

“If some companies and industries fail to adapt to this new [anti-carbon] world, they will fail to exist.” Continue reading…

Personally, I wish President Trump would stop joking about Canada becoming the 51st state. It’s giving a big bump to Carney and killing the conservative candidate’s lead.

We want the best for Canadians under the jackboot of the so-called liberals.

