Ukraine Agrees to a Ceasefire

Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire.

The United States will immediately lift a pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine and resume providing security assistance to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government in Kyiv.

In a joint statement, the U.S. and Ukraine said Kyiv “expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by” Russia.

“The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” the joint statement said.

Donald Trump just wants the killing to stop.

