Donald Trump raised a record-smashing $50.5 million at his gala last night. He didn’t need extra presidents, just Melania, and he made it to Officer Diller’s wake the week before. President Trump doubled Biden’s take last week when Officer Diller was buried.

The dinner was hosted at billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson’s Palm Beach home.

Co-hosts on Saturday, for example, include hedge-fund investor Robert Mercer and his daughter and conservative activist Rebekah, investor Scott Bessent, and casino mogul Phil Ruffin, according to the fundraiser invitation seen by Reuters.

“People are just wanting change. Rich people want it, poor people want it,” said Trump in comments ahead of the fundraiser, flanked by his wife Melania Trump, who has largely stayed away from the campaign trail so far.

Biden spokesperson Ammar Moussa said on social media site X that billionaires had flocked to Trump’s event due to tax preferences. “The ultra-wealthy are really mad at Joe Biden for making them pay their fair share.” Right, then, why are my taxes and “fees” so high? Why is my food so costly, and my gas? I’m just middle class. The Bidenistas are jealous.

Trump spoke for roughly 45 minutes, touching on the economy and the southern border with Mexico, fundraiser George Glass, Trump’s former ambassador to Portugal, told Reuters. “He also talked a lot about the unification of the party.”

Biden bragged about the $25 million he made during Officer Diller’s wake. Jonathan Diller is the assassinated officer whose name Biden won’t mention, nor will KJP mention his name.

Biden’s jealous. He only held the record of making the most at a fundraiser for one week.

Biden was infuriated when he heard what Donald Trump would take in. He bashed billionaires because they weren’t his billionaires. He must have forgotten the super-rich stars who went to his gala, which included entertainers like Lizzo, Stephen Colbert, Mindy Kaling, Ben Platt, Lea Michele, Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo, and others. He held an identity politics event.

Trump is also raising money from small donations.

We’re going to make America Great again, and the billionaires at the fundraiser want to make America great again.


