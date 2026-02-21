Trump Responds to SCOTUS: Signs a 10% Tax on All Countries Worldwide

President Trump signed an order imposing a new 10% tariff on all countries worldwide. This was in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to block only 25% of his tariffs. They ruled he cannot use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs.

It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

He expressed his displeasure with the Supreme Court justices who ruled against his IEEPA tariffs:

Those members of the Supreme Court who voted against our very acceptable and proper method of TARIFFS should be ashamed of themselves. Their decision was ridiculous, but now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!

What happened today with the two United States Supreme Court Justices that I appointed against great opposition, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, whether people like it or not, never seems to happen with Democrats. They vote against the Republicans, and never against themselves, almost every single time, no matter how good a case we have. At least I didn’t appoint Roberts, who led the effort to allow Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years to continue to do so — But we won’t let it happen. The new TARIFFS, totally tested and accepted as Law, are on their way! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

The Dissent

The Western Journal reported that Justice Clarence Thomas issued a dissenting opinion in the ruling. He said the power to impose import duties can be delegated to the President under the 1977 IEEPA.

“Thomas argued that the majority’s interpretation of the statute’s language was incorrect, as it did not implicate the nondelegation doctrine. He contended that Congress has delegated the exercise of many powers to the President, including the power to impose tariffs, and that this practice has been consistent since the founding of the United States. Thomas’s dissent was part of a broader argument that the power over foreign commerce was not within the core legislative power and was regarded as a privilege rather than a right.

History supports this. Thomas referenced the American colonists’ acceptance of financial exactions for trade regulation that did not raise revenue. He argued it did not violate the separation of powers principles.”

Justice Kavanaugh said, Bad policy or not, Trump’s tariffs were ‘clearly lawful.”

Democrats Threaten the Lives and Positions When They Disagree with The Court

I don’t know how wise it is to lash out at the court. However, President Trump doesn’t threaten them like Democrats. He will criticize.

🚨 @StephenM BLASTS Dems’ claim that @POTUS is endangering Supreme Court justices. “Chuck Schumer stood in front of the Supreme Court and issued a direct threat to our justices.” “After that threat was issued, we saw assassination attempts and violence.” “You will never get a… pic.twitter.com/P2JdFCm0e7 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 21, 2026

REMINDER: Chuck Schumer threatens Supreme Court Justices “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions. pic.twitter.com/8dAmMGUhOa — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) April 27, 2023

Schumer weaponized the judiciary.