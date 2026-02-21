Allegation: Tucker Lied About Being Grilled and Detailed in Israel

Tucker Carlson was never detained at the Israeli airport, according to Israeli authorities.

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Israel told The Daily Mail that Carlson’s claims were inaccurate and that he had only received the standard passport-control questions.

Tucker Carlson told The Daily Mail he was grilled and detained.

“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room, and then demanded to know what we discussed with Ambassador Huckabee,” Carlson stated in his interview with The Daily Mail.

The report indicated that the government initially planned to deny Carlson entry into the country, but ultimately allowed it after negotiations with the team of US Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

Carlson never even left Ben-Gurion Airport during his visit and conducted the interview with Huckabee there.

He departed Israel around 3 p.m., concluding a trip that lasted only a few hours.

Wow. Tucker is such a liar & a shameless propagandist. He fed a fake story of being “detained” to one of friends at the Daily Mail, meanwhile this is him on airport security footage looking like a total happy camper smh https://t.co/oYkfPN49om — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) February 19, 2026

Tucker countered the allegations, but it is clear he really hates Israel. Ambassador Huckabee said the questioning in the lounge and the procedures were normal.