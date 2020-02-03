Trump Says Bernie’s a Communist, We Have the Answer Here

THE COMMUNIST

Finally, someone called Bernie a communist, since that is what he is and has always been. During a pre-game Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump said that when he thinks of Bernie, he thinks of him as a community.

TRUMP ON BERNIE: “Well, I think he’s a Communist” pic.twitter.com/Ic7pa6OjsB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 2, 2020

Bernie Sanders didn’t get married in Moscow, he honeymooned in Moscow, but it wasn’t only Moscow, it was Soviet Russia during the height of the Cold War. He was there to set up a Soviet city as a sister city. Once accomplished, he sent businesses to Soviet Russia to spend U.S. dollars in Russia and boost their economy. This was as Russia threatened us with nuclear annihilation.

Bernie Sanders is a communist, CONFIRMED Here we have Senator Sanders singing with his fellow Soviet friends pic.twitter.com/kD6gaJwr4C — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) February 2, 2020

That’s only a clip. There are more videos that also paint a fuller picture of why Sanders traveled to the land of America’s No. 1 enemy in the midst of the Cold War.

Sanders, who was then the mayor of Burlington, and his dozen-member delegation traveled to three cities: Moscow, Yaroslavl, and Leningrad(St. Petersburg). Their goal was to establish a “sister city” relationship with Yaroslavl.

Bernie named their city softball squad the “People’s Republic of Burlington” and the town’s minor league baseball team the “Vermont Reds.”

SANDERS WAS ALWAYS A RED DIAPER BABY

While attending the University of Chicago, Sanders joined the Young People’s Socialist League, the youth wing of the Socialist Party USA. He also organized for a communist front, the United Packinghouse Workers Union, which at the time was under investigation by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

After graduating with a political science degree, Sanders moved to Vermont, where he headed the American People’s History Society, an organ for Marxist propaganda.

It was there that he produced a documentary praising the life of socialist revolutionary Eugene Debs. The revolutionary was jailed for espionage during the Red Scare and hailed by the Bolsheviks as “America’s greatest Marxist.”

Debs was denounced even by Democrats as a “traitor.” The communist hailed the Bolshevik revolution in Russia.

“Those Russian comrades of ours have made greater sacrifices, have suffered more, and have shed more heroic blood than any like number of men and women anywhere on Earth,” Debs proclaimed. “They have laid the foundation of the first real democracy that ever drew the breath of life in this world.”

In a 1918 speech in Canton, Ohio, Debs reaffirmed his solidarity with Lenin and Trotsky, despite clear evidence of their violent plunder and treachery.

Sanders still hangs a portrait of Debs on the wall in his Senate office.

HIS OWN PARTY

In the early ’70s, Sanders helped found the Liberty Union Party, which called for the nationalization of all U.S. banks and the public takeover of all private utility companies. Debs also hated Wall Street.

He failed to win a congressional seat over several runs, but in 1981, he was elected mayor of Burlington, Vt. He restricted property rights for landlords, set price controls and raised property taxes to pay for communal land trusts.

WHEREVER THE REVOLUTIONARY MARXIST-LENINIST WAS, SO WAS BERNIE

Sanders took several “goodwill” trips not only to the U.S.S.R. but also to Cuba and Nicaragua, where the Soviets were trying to expand their influence in our hemisphere.

In 1985, he traveled to Managua to celebrate the rise to power of the Marxist-Leninist Sandinista government. He called it a “heroic revolution.” Undermining anti-communist US policy, Sanders denounced the Reagan administration’s backing of the Contra rebels in a letter to the Sandinistas.

Sanders adopted Managua as a sister city and invited Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega to visit the US. He exalted Ortega as “an impressive guy,” while attacking President Reagan.

“The Sandinista government has more support among the Nicaraguan people — substantially more support — than Ronald Reagan has among the American people,” Sanders told Vermont government-access TV in 1985.

It was at that time he adopted a Soviet sister city and honeymooned with his second wife in the U.S.S.R. He put a Soviet flag up in his office, as the Soviets threatened the U.S. with nuclear annihilation.

CHATTING WITH THE COMMUNISTS

Then, in 1989, as the West was on the verge of winning the Cold War, Sanders addressed the national conference of the U.S. Peace Council — a known front for the Communist Party USA, whose members swore an oath not only to the Soviet Union but to “the triumph of Soviet power in the US.”

Sanders wants Communist States of America that would adopt all he admired in Cuba, Russia, and Nicaragua.

We’ve already reviewed Bernie’s platform many times. It’s communism.

THE CLASSIC BERNIE

This video of Bernie Sanders in 1985, celebrating the 7th anniversary of the Communist takeover of Nicaragua, is a classic.

By 1985, everyone knew who these people were and Bernie was in full support of them as he bashed the United States.

Video: At the invitation of the communist regime in Nicaragua, @BernieSanders speaks at the 7th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in 1985, where he bashes “150 years” of American imperialism, & defends the Communist regimes in Latin America who are just trying to do good. pic.twitter.com/tJ84oMytSB — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 21, 2019

This dimwitted guy was a Communist stooge in 1985 and has never recanted his views. In fact, he still speaks fondly of Castro’s Cuba and supports Maduro’s Venezuela. He backs the Mullahs.

His enthusiasm for the Sandinistas is timely. The Sandinistas ruined Nicaragua, and in more recent years, the Chavistas have ruined Venezuela.

Bernie Sanders is the same Communist dictator-supporting thug today that he was in 1985. He nearly won the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2016 and is a serious candidate for 2020.

He’s not much different from the rest of today’s Democrat Party candidates and up-and-coming radicals. Elizabeth Warren is to the left of Bernie on many issues and Biden will do whatever the hard-left wants. Biden is whatever he’s told to be.

BREADLINE BERNIE

IN HIS OWN WORDS, A MUST WATCH

Go to about 3:38 to hear about Bernie: