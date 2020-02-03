JayZ, Beyonce, daughter disrespect the flag, sit through the Anthem

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy, decided to sit through the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

They were only a few rows off the field so they were very visible and made a scene by sitting when everyone else was standing.

Their disrespect for our flag and our nation is quite hypocritical since they have gotten quite rich off the country.

JayZ has teamed with the NFL to protest alleged police brutality and an unfair criminal justice system.

The NFL is supposed to be entertainment, but the leftists decided to corrupt it with politics.

Beyoncé and Jay Z watching Demi perform the National Anthem at the #SuperBowl in Miami, FL – February 2nd pic.twitter.com/02B3mMh2jP — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) February 3, 2020

Beyonce and Jay-Z ‘disrespect the flag’ as they sit during Super Bowl National Anthem – National Football League News – https://t.co/UkOUFu1rBP pic.twitter.com/Q8qYSIqyAz — NFL News (@CSNews2019) February 3, 2020