Trump Sends a Stern Warning to Iran

The Houthis – Iran – slipped a bomb past the layered defence shield and hit a grass verge on the access road to Ben Gurion Airport. Trump sent a stern warning to Iran.

Israel’s main international airport has always been the target of their attacks, since a strike there would maximise damage. This was very close. Several civilians were injured.

The Houthis have slipped one past the layered defence shield and hit a grass verge on the access road to Ben Gurion Airport. Israel’s main international airport has always been the goal of their attacks, since a strike there would maximise damage per shot. This was very close. pic.twitter.com/bk09r7v7pF — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 4, 2025

The Islamic Republic targets Israel with missile attacks through the Houthis—

and yet the U.S. is still seeking dialogue with this terrorist regime! What exactly does the Islamic Republic have to do for the world to finally realise it’s a global threat? pic.twitter.com/VZIlka55FZ — Niyak Ghorbani (نیاک) (@GhorbaniiNiyak) May 4, 2025

Now, there will be a serious response.

Trump said any more attacks and there will be major aggression toward the Houthis, but there is “no guarantee it will stop there.”

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu retweeted Trump’s warning and said, “President Trump is absolutely right!”, and then issued a significant threat of his own. He plans to hold Iran responsible since the Houthis are Iran’s surrogate army.

Meanwhile, Israel bombed Syrian targets yesterday and Turkey jammed the communications to stop the attacks they see as threatening regional stability.

These are very dangerous times.

President Trump is absolutely right! Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters. pic.twitter.com/eO4hyUzNsI — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email