Trump Sends a Stern Warning to Iran

M Dowling
The Houthis – Iran – slipped a bomb past the layered defence shield and hit a grass verge on the access road to Ben Gurion Airport. Trump sent a stern warning to Iran.

Israel’s main international airport has always been the target of their attacks, since a strike there would maximise damage. This was very close. Several civilians were injured.

Now, there will be a serious response.

Trump said any more attacks and there will be major aggression toward the Houthis, but there is “no guarantee it will stop there.”

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu retweeted Trump’s warning and said, “President Trump is absolutely right!”, and then issued a significant threat of his own. He plans to hold Iran responsible since the Houthis are Iran’s surrogate army.

Meanwhile, Israel bombed Syrian targets yesterday and Turkey jammed the communications to stop the attacks they see as threatening regional stability.

These are very dangerous times.


