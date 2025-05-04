Michelle Obama Is Still Complaining on Podcasts

Michelle Obama, who launched a podcast to complain nonstop, continues complaining despite poor ratings. She goes on other podcasts to complain.

Her latest podcast rant is about how expensive it is to live in the White House. She apparently didn’t like paying for things she did as an individual and wanted taxpayers to pay for every single thing.

I don’t even believe her.

Michelle Obama complains about how expensive it is to live in the White House And yes, this is 100% complaining pic.twitter.com/VwFvNO2t7W — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) May 4, 2025

Michelle is oppressed. She has been at the pinnacle of success and still can’t be happy.

Megyn Kelly blasted her with Michael Rowe. She said Michelle is perpetually aggrieved. That’s likely true.

Kelly said Michelle is unhappy and wants everyone else to be unhappy. [Michelle is succeeding if you watch her.]

