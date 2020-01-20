Trump slams Bloomberg for complaining that the hero of White Settlement had a gun

President Donald Trump slammed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his criticism of Jack Wilson, the hero who killed a gunman in a Texas church.

Trump tweeted about “Mini Mike Bloomberg” on Sunday, calling out the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate as a “fake” and against the Second Amendment.

He was responding to Bloomberg’s criticism at an Alabama campaign stop earlier this month. The former three-times mayor was critical of the actions of Jack Wilson. Wilson potentially saved hundreds of lives at West Freeway Church of Christ.

Wilson, a volunteer security guard, and former firearms instructor took out the gunman within seconds inside the church in December. But Bloomberg, an anti-gun activist, had been openly critical of the “average citizen.”

“It may be true that someone in the congregation had his own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot,” the Democrat said earlier this month. “You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

Trump blasted him.

“Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it,” the president tweeted.

“Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage. Mini is against the 2nd A. His ads are Fake, just like him!” Trump added.

The shooting ended in two deaths but there were more than 300 in the church. It is infuriating to think that Bloomberg is such an elitist that he can destroy one of our Amendments with his money. He’s right and we will all obey.

