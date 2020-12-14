Trump tweet and our future under Biden

Trump tweeted the introduction to Mark Levin’s show last night in which he explains that the Democrats will destroy our government system. Levin believes Joe Biden and the entire Biden family are corrupt.

Obviously, President Trump agrees. We’ve included some of Peter Schweizer’s response on the show, Life, Liberty, and Levin. Also, if you missed the Tony Bobulinski interview, we encourage you to watch it now.

Watch:

The media does not care. The biggest threat we face is China, and they are lying to us:

In case you missed the Tony Bobulinski interview:

SUMMARY BY KIMBERLY STRASSEL

Kimberly Strassel at the WSJ summarized the Tony Bobulinski documents in an Opinion piece.

Mr. Bobulinski’s text messages show he was recruited for the project by James Gilliar, a Hunter associate. Mr. Gilliar explains in a December 2015 text that there will be a deal between the Chinese and “one of the most prominent families from the U.S.”

A month later, he introduces Rob Walker, also “a partner of Biden.”

In March 2016, Mr. Gilliar told Mr. Bobulinski the Chinese entity is CEFC, which is shaping up to be “the Goldmans of China.” Mr. Gilliar promises that same month to “develop” the terms of a deal “with Hunter.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE TO READ: GRASSLEY’S BOMBSHELL LETTER SHOWS BIDENS LIKELY COMMITTED CRIMES, AND IT WAS KEPT SECRET

Note that in 2015-16, Joe Biden was still vice president.

As the deal took shape in 2017, Mr. Bobulinski begins to question what Hunter will contribute besides his name and worries that he was “kicked out of US Navy for cocaine use.” Mr. Gilliar acknowledges “skill sets [sic] missing” and observes that Hunter “has a few demons.” He explains that “in brand [Hunter is] imperative but right know [sic] he’s not essential for adding input.” Mr. Bobulinski writes that he appreciates “the name/leverage being used” but thinks the economic “upside” should go to the team doing the actual work. Mr. Gilliar reminds him that those on the Chinese side “are intelligence, so they understand the value added.”

This dispute almost derails the deal. Hunter is hardly visible through most of the work until final contract negotiations ramp up in mid-May. He brings in his uncle Jim Biden for a stake. (Mr. Gilliar in a text message soothes Mr. Bobulinski with a promise that Jim’s addition “strengthens our USP”—unique selling proposition—“to the Chinese as it looks like a true family business.”)

Hunter in texts and emails, wants offices in three U.S. cities, “significant” travel budgets, a stipend for Jim Biden, a job for an assistant, and more-frequent distributions of any gains. As for annual pay, he explains in an email that he expects “a hell of a lot more than 850” thousand dollars a year (the amount Mr. Bobulinski, the CEO, is getting) since his ex-wife will take nearly all of it.

Mr. Bobulinksi pushes back, warning Mr. Gilliar in a text that they need to “manage” Hunter because “he thinks things are going to be his personal piggy bank.” The duo worries about his “mental state,” substance abuse, and ability to make meetings.

Hunter, in his own angry texts, makes clear that his contribution is his name. He rails at Mr. Bobulinski that the CEFC heads are “coming to be MY partner to be partners with the Bidens.” He reminds him “that in this instance only one player holds the trump card and that’s me. May not be fair, but it’s the reality because I’m the only one putting an entire family legacy on the line.” Mr. Gilliar privately tells Mr. Bobulinski to show flexibility since “I know why [CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming] wants the deal and what makes it enormous, It’s the family name.”

CEFC was closely entwined with the Chinese government and military until it went bankrupt, following U.S. charges of money laundering. There is no question CEFC was buying Hunter for influence.

Joe Biden claims he has never discussed his son’s business. Yet a May 2017 “expectations” document shows Hunter receiving 20% of the venture’s equity and holding another 10% for “the big guy”—who Mr. Bobulinski attests is Joe Biden.

Hunter says that “my Chairman gave an emphatic NO” to a version of the deal in one text. Mr. Walker, Hunter’s partner, explains in a text to Mr. Bobulinski that when Hunter “said his chairman he was talking about his dad.”

Mr. Bobulinski’s texts show he even met with Joe Biden.

Mr. Gilliar reminds him in May 2017: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that, but they are paranoid.”

By then, Mr. Biden had left office, though CEFC was always a suspicious company with ties to a rival government. It would have a been risky for any public figure to deal with it, much less a potential presidential candidate.

The deal fell through on the Chinese end in the summer of 2017.

CEFC was supposed to supply $10 million; it never arrived. This is where the Johnson Senate report comes in.

The Senate report notes that CEFC wired $5 million to a Hudson West company in August 2017. The report says an associate of CEFC Chairman Ye in September opened a line of credit under Hudson West’s name, and Hunter, Jim Biden, and Jim Biden’s wife, Sara, were given credit cards associated with the account and bought items totaling more than $100,000.

The report says Hudson West also sent $4.7 million in “consulting fees” to Mr. Biden’s law firm over the course of a year.

Mr. Bobulinski suspects Hunter and Jim had found an easier way to cash in on their name, one that didn’t involve pesky partners and complex deals.

He sent a furious text to Jim Biden after the Senate report’s release, accusing Hunter and Jim of “lying” to their partners and secretly taking money from CEFC.

The FBI last year subpoenaed Hunter’s laptop.

We now know that Hunter even got keys to the office for Joe, Jill, and Uncle James.