This could be war as CCP members infiltrate Pfizer, Astra Zeneca

It's not a war with guns and rockets or men in foxholes, or at least not yet. The war is with our most formidable enemy, perhaps in US history, China. They have used every means possible to learn about us, know our weaknesses, steal our intellectual property. The Chinese Communist Party has used everything from honeypots to hacks to seducing ideologically-aligned Democrats to wage their war. One of those tactics is to infiltrate universities, corporations, and British consulates around the world.

Some members even infiltrated U.S. aerospace manufacturer Boeing, pharmaceutical makers Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Astra Zeneca, and financial institutions including ANZ and HSBC. They work there.

Pfizer and Astra Zeneca are two of the companies that are making our COVID-19 vaccines. Since China released the COV virus in the first place, we should be concerned. China would not allow the Chinese citizens to travel within their country while COV was rampant, but they did allow the citizens to travel the world. Concurrently, China hid what they knew about the virus and then lied about the seriousness of it.

As we reported twice, The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a global coalition of lawmakers, obtained a database from an unidentified Chinese dissident, then shared the material with four media organizations, according to a Dec. 12 report by British newspaper The Mail.

The database is of 1.9 million Chinese Communist Party members who are employed in Western businesses around the world. We don’t know that they did spy but read the pledge they must take below.

IPAC, in a statement on Nov. 13, said one of its representatives received the database from a “non-government source” and the coalition had experts verify the list.

“IPAC will push for governments and companies to respond, setting out how they intend to safeguard their values in the face of infiltration,” IPAC stated.

According to the outlet, the database contained names, dates of birth, and ethnicity, while some also had addresses and telephone numbers. The database was first leaked on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

Most of the CCP members in the database are from Shanghai.

WHERE THEY WORK – SO FAR

The Mail found that major aerospace companies Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Boeing have employed hundreds of CCP members. Additionally, Pfizer and British drugmaker AstraZeneca employed a total of 123 Party members. British automaker Jaguar Land Rover also employed CCP members.

The database also showed that over 600 CCP members were employed across 19 branches of British banks HSBC and Standard Chartered.

Chinese academics with Party membership also worked at British universities, where they were involved in sensitive research including aerospace engineering and chemistry, The Mail found.

Some CCP members worked for British consulates. At the British consulate in Shanghai, one CCP member was a senior official whose duty included supporting visits by British officials to China. Another CCP member worked “near to a team of MI6 officers operating under diplomatic cover,” according to The Mail. MI6 is the name of the British intelligence service.

The Mail concluded that “there is no evidence that anyone on the party membership list has spied for China.”

“The [British] Government must now move to expel and remove any members of the Communist Party from our Consuls throughout China. They can either serve the UK or the Chinese Communist Party. They cannot do both,” British MP Iain Duncan Smith told The Mail.

CCP MEMBERS MUST TAKE THIS PLEDGE

CCP members are required to pledge their loyalty to the Party. To become a member, people must first take an oath with their fist raised, while reciting that that they must “carry out the Party’s decision, strictly observe Party discipline … be loyal to the Party … and never betray the Party.”

The CCP isn’t the only Party organization in China. Hundreds of millions of people have joined the Party’s youth organizations in primary and secondary school, the Young Pioneers and the Communist Youth League.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly warned about the threats posed by the CCP in recent months. Earlier this month, while speaking at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Pompeo stated that “the Chinese Communist Party is poisoning the well of our higher education institutions for its own ends, and … those actions degrade our freedoms and American national security,” The Epoch Times reports.

According to the outlet, the U.S. State Department announced new visa restrictions on CCP members and their families on Dec. 3, reducing their B-1 business and B-2 tourist visas to one month from the previous maximum of 10 years.