Trump Wants Equal Time with Biden’s Address Tonight

Ahead of President Biden’s planned prime-time address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, former President Donald J. Trump and his campaign sent a letter to ABC, NBC, and CBS on Tuesday demanding that Mr. Trump be given equal airtime.

In the letter obtained by The New York Times, the Trump campaign’s general counsel, David Warrington, asserted in advance of Mr. Biden’s speech that it would most likely address Mr. Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

Based on that assumption, Mr. Warrington wrote, “it appears that President Biden’s speech will not be a bona fide news event, but rather, a prime-time campaign commercial.” Citing the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rule, Mr. Warrington insisted that Mr. Trump be given similar time on air, arguing that Mr. Biden’s address was a “campaign speech.”

The NY Times suggested it was inappropriate since Biden is no longer running for office, and other legacy media echoed this. However, Biden is the president promoting his VP for the job, isn’t he?

