Running List of Democrats Refusing to Attend Netanyahu’s Address

Democrats don’t like Jews anymore. They only care about power, and they see power in all the Islamists they are allowing in. They will greatly outnumber Jews in the electoral count. That’s my belief.

About 10,000 terrorists and protesters will be in D.C. to protest Prime Minister Netanyahu. Top police officials from NYPD will be in the Capitol.

One man outside the Watergate Hotel shouted he was going to kill and burn Jews, reported Daily Wire.

“Netanyahu, we’re going to take his neck out,” the man shouted at Israelis in front of the building.

Daily Wire keeps a count of the Democrats who will not attend Netanyahu’s address to Congress. Democrats support Iranian terrorist groups attacking them. There is no other way to look at it.

This is the count of 60 so far. Joe Biden, and Obamala Harris will not attend.

Senate:

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI)

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT)

Sen. J.D Vance (R-OH)

House:

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA)

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC)

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA)

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY)

Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA)

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL)

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA)

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA)

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO)

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN)

Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT)

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI)

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM)

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM)

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY)

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX)

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX)