Trump wants the government re-opened by Easter, Cuomo sounds the alarm

President Trump wants the economy re-opened by Easter

President Trump said Tuesday during a Fox News virtual town hall that he wants the country’s economy re-opened by Easter amid questions over how long people should stay home and businesses should remain closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking from the Rose Garden alongside others on his coronavirus taskforce, Trump said he “would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” The holiday this year lands on April 12.

Trump argued he doesn’t want “to turn the country off” and see a continued economic downfall from the pandemic. He also said he worries the U.S. will see “suicides by the thousands” if coronavirus devastates the economy.

“We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu. We don’t turn the country off,” Trump said during the interview.

Trump added: “We lose much more than that to automobile accidents. We don’t call up the automobile companies and say stop making cars. We have to get back to work.”

Taking questions before Trump, Vice President Mike Pence said the administration is not considering a nationwide coronavirus lockdown like some states and cities have taken.

President Trump says it would be a “Beautiful Thing” to have the country opened back up for Church services on Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MI2dgd57bt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 24, 2020

ANDREW CUOMO IS SOUNDING THE ALARM

Governor Andrew Cuomo said we haven’t flattened the curve, at least not in New York, and he is sounding the alarm.

Governor Cuomo said they are two weeks away from being overwhelmed by 40,000 patients.

Is anyone asking the question, why does New York have so many Coronavirus victims. What if it’s race-base or nation-based? Shouldn’t we know that? If political correctness is warping the results, that’s important. Is it running through the homeless community, the Chinese community, communities of people here illegally? Why so many?

A medical professional I use as a source at Stony Brook Hospital on Long Island said there are way too many false positives. At this time, the testing, in general, isn’t able to detect accurately. That’s not the President’s fault. It’s no one’s fault. They are working as fast as they can.

He is also afraid he’ll run out of ventilators.

New York’s health commissioner, Howard Zucker, found they were short by 16,000 ventilators years ago, and Cuomo directed him to form a task force to review it. New York could have bought the ventilators for half-a-million dollars, but they decided to ration instead.

In 2015, that task force came up with rules that will be imposed when ventilators run short. ­Patients assigned a red code will have the highest access, and other ­patients will be assigned green, yellow or blue (the worst), ­depending on a “triage officer’s” decision. They did not buy the ventilators.

New York used roughly the same amount of money for illegal alien healthcare. That was the priority and it was under Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo also forgot to mention that 4,000 ventilators are on the way to New York in all his hysteria.

UPDATE: 4k more ventilators are on the way to NY from @fema over next 24 hrs. Very important progress! I've been partnering closely on this w/incoming WH COS @RepMarkMeadows & @NYGovCuomo's team. Working on getting even more going forward. This need is very real & very urgent! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 24, 2020