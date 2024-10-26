Trump Wins Major Muslim Endorsements

Stephen Miller just wrote on X that “TRUMP JUST RECEIVED THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE MAJOR MUSLIM LEADERS AND IMAMS OF MICHIGAN!!! Trump is uniting Americans of every faith and creed to deliver the great revival of our nation!!! No one has ever had momentum like this.”

Many Muslims want peace, and they want the horrors in the Middle East and Ukraine to stop.

President Trump was just endorsed by Imam Belal Alzuhairi and other prominent leaders of Michigan’s Muslim community.

“We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises PEACE — NOT WAR!”

Who doesn’t want this? Think about who doesn’t want this, and the name Kamala comes up.

Trump also won the support of the Mayor of Hamtramck.

Obviously, many Muslim leaders do not support Trump, and many won’t vote for Kamala.

BREAKING: Muslim leaders from MI have come out in FULL endorsement of Trump! This is YUGE! “We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises peace, not war!” pic.twitter.com/zr3lRihXq6 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 26, 2024