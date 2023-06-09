Trump’s Close Personal Aide Was Indicted by a Corrupt DOJ

One of Donald Trump’s aides, Walt Nauta, was indicted by the Department of Injustice. We just reported about the case of Mr. Nauta.
The DOJ called his lawyer in this week after his client testified. They threatened both Mr. Nauta and his attorney, Stanley Woodward. They said that Mr. Nauta‘s statements were not consistent. Mr. Woodward denied that. At the same time, the DOJ interrogators said if Nauta was more cooperative, there would be no charges. They also told the lawyer that it would work in his favor if he helped convince the aide to be cooperative since he was applying for a judgeship.
The attorney reported the threat.
The guardian first recorded the story.
Donald Trump responded on truth social. “I have just learned that the “thugs” from the Department of Injustice will be indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the US Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide. He has done a fantastic job. They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping he will say bad things about “Trump.”He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot. The DOJ and the FBI are corrupt.”
I want to add that we now live in a police state. There is no question of that any longer.
About calling this a constitutional republic – it’s not. The government is run by socialists and communists. The hard-core leftists’ long march through our institutions since at least the 1960s is complete. We might have one more chance to save the Republic if we can win in 2024. If not, Joe Biden must go down as one of the great dictators, including Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot, and Maduro. Clearly, Biden is not the brains behind this cabal of media, government, and others. This is done by the people behind the curtain.
They don’t even care if you know they’re corrupt. The media covers for them.
Interesting analysis by The Duran. The Roman comparison is interesting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkBFnDKRplY
Trump has been prophetic in describing how these institutions are going after political enemies. Jim Justice is another one who is being targeted simply because he is far ahead in the polls.
I remember when Jackie Chan once described this country as thoroughly corrupt. I found it extremely offensive but I guess he knew something many of us just couldn’t believe.
What’s next. If all this fails are they willing to JFK Donald Trump. From what we are seeing I would believe that somewhere a plan for such is in the planning stages.
People grossly underestimated the impact of the Sessions recusal, the 2020 riots, the 2020 virus scare, the 2020 election coup and the January 6th event. The globalist criminals took over, they are aggressive and will not back down.
This is not just a bunch of crazed stupid leftists, which is the Faux News narrative. This is the takeover of the USA. They have all mechanisms in place to continue. There is no opposition to fight them.
A judge can use Espionage Act charges to jail Trump. I will not go for a switch to DeSantis. His candidacy is too suspicious.
MTG, Jordan, Comer, McCarthy look very bad, to have been so ineffective and be upstaged by the DOJ, which they just increased funding for greatly without debate. These people enabled this situation.
Your next folks, be forewarned and be armed. The Woke Communists have declarfed war on the American people. RESIST!