Trump’s Close Personal Aide Was Indicted by a Corrupt DOJ

One of Donald Trump’s aides, Walt Nauta, was indicted by the Department of Injustice. We just reported about the case of Mr. Nauta.

The DOJ called his lawyer in this week after his client testified. They threatened both Mr. Nauta and his attorney, Stanley Woodward. They said that Mr. Nauta‘s statements were not consistent. Mr. Woodward denied that. At the same time, the DOJ interrogators said if Nauta was more cooperative, there would be no charges. They also told the lawyer that it would work in his favor if he helped convince the aide to be cooperative since he was applying for a judgeship.

The attorney reported the threat.

The guardian first recorded the story.

Donald Trump responded on truth social. “I have just learned that the “thugs” from the Department of Injustice will be indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the US Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide. He has done a fantastic job. They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping he will say bad things about “Trump.”He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot. The DOJ and the FBI are corrupt.”

I want to add that we now live in a police state. There is no question of that any longer.

About calling this a constitutional republic – it’s not. The government is run by socialists and communists. The hard-core leftists’ long march through our institutions since at least the 1960s is complete. We might have one more chance to save the Republic if we can win in 2024. If not, Joe Biden must go down as one of the great dictators, including Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot, and Maduro. Clearly, Biden is not the brains behind this cabal of media, government, and others. This is done by the people behind the curtain.

They don’t even care if you know they’re corrupt. The media covers for them.

