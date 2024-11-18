Trump’s FCC Chair Plans to Dismantle the Censorship Cartel

M DOWLING
Days ago, Trump’s nominee for FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, said the “censorship cartel must be dismantled,” including Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, ad agencies, and others.

Brendan Carr is directly investigating Newsguard, Facebook, and social media censors.

“I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times. His current term runs through 2029, and because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman.”

He is fearless and will dismantle or help the censorship cartel.


