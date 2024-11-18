Trump’s FCC Chair Plans to Dismantle the Censorship Cartel

Days ago, Trump’s nominee for FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, said the “censorship cartel must be dismantled,” including Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, ad agencies, and others.

Brendan Carr is directly investigating Newsguard, Facebook, and social media censors.

Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft & others have played central roles in the censorship cartel. The Orwellian named NewsGuard along with “fact checking” groups & ad agencies helped enforce one-sided narratives. The censorship cartel must be dismantled. pic.twitter.com/Xf0sEYOUfv — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 15, 2024

“I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times. His current term runs through 2029, and because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman.”

Thank you, President Trump! I am humbled and honored to serve as Chairman of the FCC. Now we get to work. pic.twitter.com/MPyL2d38kT — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 18, 2024

He is fearless and will dismantle or help the censorship cartel.

