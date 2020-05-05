Trump’s likely winding down task force as Fauci suggests virus didn’t come from the lab

President Trump did not have a coronavirus briefing today, for the third straight day. He is reportedly in talks to possibly winding down the task force.

Vice President Pence said they are considering finishing up their business and handing over the duties to agencies, especially the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

They are talking Memorial Day, roughly.

The focus is now on re-opening the country as outlined in his three-phase plan. Doctors will continue to play an important role as advisers and to keep medical guidelines up to date, the White House told Fox News. He stressed doctors will not be removed from the equation.

This comes as one of the prominent members, Dr. Fauci, says the virus didn’t come from the lab — sort of.

HE’S ASKED ABOUT THE LAB AND SAYS IT’S NOT MAN-MADE SO IT CAME FROM NATURE

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984, likes to comment outside his area of expertise. He did that this week.

Two-thirds of the U.S. intelligence services say that the coronavirus originated in the Wuhan Lab. But this morning, Dr. Fauci said he didn’t think it did. Keep in mind that he helped fund them to the tune of $3.7 million tax dollars so they could do gain-of-function bat research.

Fauci made the remarks to The National Geographic in an in-depth interview that ranged from virus origin theories to lighter topics prompted by questions like “Wow, how do you unwind?”

Fauci was asked if thinks it originated in a lab and said there was overwhelming evidence it came from the wild.

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats, and what’s out there now is very, very strongly leaning toward this [virus] could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated,” he said, adding that the mutation pattern of the virus is highly suggestive of a natural origin.

“A number of very qualified evolutionary biologists have said that everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that it evolved in nature and then jumped species,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

That’s an answer to a different question. He was asked if it could have originated in a lab and he said it’s not artificially manipulated. That’s fine, so far no one in the U.S. intelligence or the White House says it was.

The suggestion, of course, is it did not come from the lab. He causes a lot of confusion.

If true, why did the Chinese scrub the lab documents?