Trump’s Looking to Strip Security Clearances from Bragg, James, et al

Security Clearances

According to the New York Post, President Trump is looking to revoke the security clearances of some very well-known people.

I have read previously that about three million people in this country have security clearances. That seems over the top. Once they get clearance, they keep it forever.

Targets for losing clearance include New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. They apparently need security clearances to get into courts and other secure facilities.

The president said they all will be given “exactly the same” punishment as Biden and the Dirty 51 as part of his administration’s vow to hold government officials accountable for actions he regards as election interference or the mishandling of classified information.

Bragg prosecuted Trump last year in the so-called “hush money” case, and James brought a civil fraud case against the president for supposedly exaggerating his wealth when applying for bank loans.

Other possibilities include Biden’s former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who also was chief foreign policy adviser to Hillary Clinton during her failed 2016 presidential bid when he notoriously helped foment the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Also being looked at is Biden’s Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who was involved in overseeing lawfare investigations against Trump and coordinating the DOJ response to the Jan. 6 riot.

Andrew Weissmann, the lead prosecutor in Deep State Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russiagate ‘investigation’ of Trump is going to lose his access.

Lawyer Mark Zaid, who represented Eric Ciaramella, the CIA analyst identified as the snitch in Trump’s political impeachment in 2019 over a perfectly fine phone regarding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Biden Crime Family corruption is scheduled for losing clearance.

Norm Eisen, who served as special counsel to the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee during the 2019 impeachment. He has been involved with every Trump lhoax.