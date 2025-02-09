LA Mayor Bass Gets the Fire Rebuild Off to an Expensive Start

Mayor Bass is already managing the fire recovery questionably. She is using donations meant for the fire victims to hire consultants. She is hiring Steve Soboroff, a former fire commissioner and builder. He will be paid $500,000 for three months of work. Bass calls him the “Recovery Czar.”

Three months of work at $500,000 sounds exorbitant.

She is also hiring the Hagerty consulting firm from Illinois for an unknown cost. They will handle the complete project management.

Hagerty specializes in disaster response and will respond to the city’s new official in the Emergency Management Department.

The firm is based in the far-left town of Evanston, and the company’s owner is the 21st mayor of Evanston. The firm is focused on climate resilience.

From Hagerty’s website:

Reaching resilience is an ongoing process, requiring a myriad of planning and implementation activities that, together, move the needle forward on a community’s ability to withstand and more efficiently recover from disasters, from manmade to a changing climate.

Within Hagerty’s body of resilience and climate-specific planning work, our professionals have helped communities address both the strategic and the tactical. Strategically, Hagerty has worked with communities to conduct Resilience Assessments, generate Resilience Frameworks, and craft Strategic Plans that identify resilience targets. Tactically, Hagerty has worked with communities to develop Redevelopment Plans, pushing beyond Post-Disaster Recovery Plans which focus on direct recovery from an event to build further by providing strategies and tactics to address resilience needs over the next 20 to 50 years. Additionally, Hagerty has crafted Climate Action Plans and Climate Adaptation Plans for communities and critical infrastructure alike, setting specific targets and identifying specific projects that lessen the impact of climate change to that community.

Bass also suggested that she would bring on AECOM. It is a global engineering giant. They are hired to tackle the time-consuming paperwork that must be assembled to seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for wildfire-related expenses. The website has numerous articles on decarbonization, sustainability, climate change, etc.

It sounds like she’s lining up an outside climate bureaucracy using donor money.

Recently, Mayor Bass likely gave the police a stand down order as the police were about to arrest them. Hundreds of cops with zip ties, and just like that, gone. Protesters cheer, and the city burns.

She is incapable of learning or functioning as an administrator.

UPDATE : As LAPD were about to make arrests, all of the police officers just … left. I’ve never seen anything like this. Hundreds of police with zip ties, and all of them have just left. No arrests, protestors shout in victory as police leave the area. pic.twitter.com/TruInH38Qf — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) February 3, 2025

Illegal Alien activists violently attack a man in Los Angeles in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/N6e1HoEffZ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) February 7, 2025

