Trump’s poll numbers soar as Joe spreads fake news

Joe Biden actually blamed the Democrat riots on Trump supporters and called on President Trump to condemn them. The only right-wingers are socialist Boogaloos and there are about six of them. The other so-called right-wingers are the condemned QAnon which is an online chat, not a movement, not an organization, and not a violent anything. This is after months of Joe not condemning the violence of Black Lives Matter and antifa. He has yet to mention their names.

Biden is extremely dishonest and shamelessly so.

Meanwhile, Trump’s numbers are way up. He’s back up to 52% in the daily tracking poll and support with Black Americans is at an all-time high. Both Emerson and Democracy Institute show 19% Black support for Trump. It confirms that Trump could be headed to significant support here. Trump received 8% of the Black vote in 2016.

This is despite 24/7 attacks by a dishonest press and deceitful opponents.

An August 28th report found that President Trump’s support among black voters rose 9 percentage points amid the Republican National Convention, in a new Hill-HarrisX poll.

Twenty-four percent of registered black voters in the Aug. 22-25 survey, which included the first two days of the convention, said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 76 percent said they disapprove.

That is up 9 points from the previous survey conducted Aug. 8-11, where the President received 15 percent support among this group.

The survey found support among Hispanic voters also grew by 2 percentage points, from 30 percent in the last poll to 32 percent in this most recent survey.

Keep lying Joe. You’re being found out.