Report Biden admin misplaced about 20 million vaccine doses sent to states

According to a report from Politico, the Biden administration may have misplaced as many as 20 million vaccine doses that were sent to the states.

Biden’s allegedly jettisoned his China virus plan, whatever that was. They now realize what an overwhelmingly task it is.

One administration official was quoted as saying, “It’s the Mike Tyson quote: ‘Everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth.'”

The report also indicates that the Biden administration cannot locate about 20 million doses of the China virus vaccine from Wuhan, Chine that have been sent to the states, and is concerned that “the crucial supply is boxed away in warehouses, sitting idle in freezers or floating elsewhere in the complex distribution pipeline that runs from the administration to individual states.”

Biden administration officials blamed this problem on the Trump administration. That’s getting old. Why doesn’t he ask the governors where they are?

The report also notes that administration officials have discovered that the available stockpile of vaccine is “mostly empty,” and that they are struggling to find ways to boost production in order to even meet the administration’s initial goal of 100 million vaccination doses in the first 100 days, which was widely criticized as being too modest and not even an improvement on the rate of vaccine delivery during the final days of the Trump administration.

They now face a shortage of vaccine

