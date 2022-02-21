Truth Social Launched! #1 on App Store

Truth Social launched somewhere around midnight and accepts enrollment but puts people on waitlists. Twitter is keeping the count of where people are on the waitlist. We were at 171,000 and in an hour, went to 91,000, according to an email from the platform. People are getting on.

We were pre-enrolled but couldn’t find the password so we had to enroll anew – sigh.

The left is freaking out, already predicting its doom as they work out the kinks they warned would exist until March.

The Left forgets how bad Twitter was when it started out.

The problem is EVERYONE is trying to get on right now.

