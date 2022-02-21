Canada’s Conservative Party Shot Up 10 Points in a New Poll

As the Trudeau government uses authoritarian tactics to beat down a peaceful protest of truckers, the Canadian Conservative party has shot up ten points in the polls. The jump occurred as Candice Bergen took over as interim leader, according to new data from Mainstreet Research.

“The 10-point jump for the Tories comes as Bergen advocates for protesters & as the Tories oppose the government’s use of the Emergencies Act, which was invoked to give police new powers to remove those same demonstrators,” iPolitics reporter Rachel Emmanuel reported on the new poll’s findings, in a tweet.

The poll asked respondents whom they’d vote for if a federal election were held today. The results: 39 percent of leaning and decided voters chose the Conservative party, while 31 percent of respondents chose the Liberals.

CANADIAN MP IMMEDIATELY SILENCED AFTER ASKING ABOUT KLAUS SCHWAB

Bergen was named the interim leader of the federal Conservative party after Erin O’Toole was forced out of the leadership role.

The government is using warfare tools against peaceful protesters. They are shutting down all of their accounts – mortgages, savings, checking, credit cards, crowdsourcing funds – and stealing their trucks with plans to resell them. They will hunt them down for months according to the Police Chief and arrest them. Family members are also losing access to their money.

As one reader noted, “In Stalin’s day, crops were seized from dissenting farmers and they were left to starve in the winter.”

The Ottawa jackboots, as they like to call themselves, are even shutting down businesses that served the truckers.

Protests continued despite the brutal tactics.

A massive protest in Toronto this weekend as the anti-mandate movement evolves into the anti-martial law movement in Canada. pic.twitter.com/dRwrwgHVPr — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) February 20, 2022

Trucks line the streets of Quebec City to stand in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa and to protest restrictions. pic.twitter.com/nRyQ79YSgM — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 20, 2022

Aerial of Calgary Freedom protest today Check out https://t.co/yWJBUjiQdB to see what else we’re covering pic.twitter.com/rO9K5xyGkq — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 19, 2022

