Tucker Calls the War “Disgusting:” It Is Not Tucker’s Time

This war with Iran is deeply concerning, especially since Congress wasn’t involved. It is a serious commitment. It is not Venezuela. However, I don’t agree with what Tucker is doing.

He is giving Iranian radicals a tongue bath during a military campaign. Tucker is saying the attack is “disgusting” and worse.

Jordan Schachtel writes, “The state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, the primary propaganda arm of the clerical regime, is broadcasting Tucker episodes to try to rally its people against America and with the ruling mullahs.”

Tucker is feeding Islamist talking points. I won’t even repeat Candace Owens, who makes no sense at all.

Trust Trump for a while longer, and let’s see how it goes. We can’t affect anything right now. He is often right. President Trump is trying to save Iran and thinks this is the right time.

MAGAs must not support the mullahs who hang children for playing games they don’t like or cut off the arms of women who wear makeup.

Our soldiers are fighting the enemy. The Mullahs are the enemy, and I will always support our fighting men and women. When I was a Democrat, I felt that way, and I feel that way now.

Iran has 90 million people. They have allies throughout the world. This is a most dangerous war.

WHY IS ISLAMIC REPUBLIC STATE TV CURRENTY BROADCASTING @TuckerCarlson‘S ANTI-SEMITIC CONSPIRACY THEORY INTERVIEWS THAT HAVE BEEN DUBBED INTO PERSIAN? THE COUNTRY IS IN A STATE OF CHAOS AND CIVIL WAR. THE REGIME IS BROADCASING TUCKER CARLSON’S ANTI-WEST PROPAGANDA RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/hbarzfcnaH — Goldie Ghamari | گلسا قمری 🇮🇷 (@gghamari) January 8, 2026

There is a great divide right now

This guy is the ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent. In a sane world he’d be racing to determine what was targeted, who was affected, what the damage assessment looks like, and what happens next. That is the job. Instead, his first move is to run to Tucker Carlson for a… https://t.co/9qFGDch4LG — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 28, 2026

I pray this will be a quick victory, but Michael Savage doesn’t think it will be. He is worried about the sleeper cells, and so am I. There is also the problem of the Strait of Hormuz.

This is Trump’s clean-up operation; Trump is Patton, and we are at war.

Savage said this is not a war for Israel, although he had thought that. Now he believes the Mullahs would take out Israel first, but the US would be next.

TRUMP IS LIKE PATTON https://t.co/E8BWk2jpZL — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) February 28, 2026

I don’t know what is war propaganda or reality. I remember watching the Iraq war on CNN only to find out later on it didn’t reflect the war.