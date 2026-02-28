Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Tucker Calls the War "Disgusting:" It Is Not Tucker's Time

Tucker Calls the War “Disgusting:” It Is Not Tucker’s Time

By
By M Dowling
-
1
13

This war with Iran is deeply concerning, especially since Congress wasn’t involved. It is a serious commitment. It is not Venezuela. However, I don’t agree with what Tucker is doing.

He is giving Iranian radicals a tongue bath during a military campaign. Tucker is saying the attack is “disgusting” and worse.

Jordan Schachtel writes, “The state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, the primary propaganda arm of the clerical regime, is broadcasting Tucker episodes to try to rally its people against America and with the ruling mullahs.”

Tucker is feeding Islamist talking points. I won’t even repeat Candace Owens, who makes no sense at all.

Trust Trump for a while longer, and let’s see how it goes. We can’t affect anything right now. He is often right. President Trump is trying to save Iran and thinks this is the right time.

MAGAs must not support the mullahs who hang children for playing games they don’t like or cut off the arms of women who wear makeup.

Our soldiers are fighting the enemy. The Mullahs are the enemy, and I will always support our fighting men and women. When I was a Democrat, I felt that way, and I feel that way now.

Iran has 90 million people. They have allies throughout the world. This is a most dangerous war.

There is a great divide right now

I pray this will be a quick victory, but Michael Savage doesn’t think it will be. He is worried about the sleeper cells, and so am I. There is also the problem of the Strait of Hormuz.

This is Trump’s clean-up operation; Trump is Patton, and we are at war.

Savage said this is not a war for Israel, although he had thought that. Now he believes the Mullahs would take out Israel first, but the US would be next.

I don’t know what is war propaganda or reality. I remember watching the Iraq war on CNN only to find out later on it didn’t reflect the war.

Popeye
Popeye
4 minutes ago

Tucker will have blood on his hands for every life that’s (if)lost.
Even if he’s partially right on his views about Israel, our enemies are using him and his videos like a tool to continue brainwashing our enemies as well as the nutjob protesters right here in America.to continue their pro-death mission.

Last edited 1 minute ago by Popeye
0
Reply
