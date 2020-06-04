Tucker destroys the police brutality argument with WaPo data

Tucker Carlson exposed the truth about police brutality on his show last night. He used the actual data. Only 10 cases from 2019 involved unarmed black Americans shot and killed by police.

Carlson began with a quote from the family lawyer for the Floyd family, Benjamin Crump, who claimed today that America is witnessing “genocide”.

That is absurd.

Using a comprehensive database of the Washington Post, he explained that in 2019 there were a total of 1,004 instances of people killed by police. Of those, 802 incidents noted the race of the police officer and the suspect: 371 were white.,236 were black. The vast majority of all these suspects killed were armed.

Only 10 incidents involved black suspects who were unarmed when they were killed, nine men and one woman. Tucker breaks each of these cases down, one by one, showing that almost all of them were justified. There were only two cases in which an officer was criminally charged.

Watch: