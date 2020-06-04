Popular, longtime sports announcer fired for saying ‘all lives matter’

Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear has resigned from one job and has been fired from another simply because he tweeted that “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” in response to former Kings center DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins asking him what he thought about Black Lives Matter.

Personally, I have had some dealings with BLM is New York and it’s overall a dangerous group of very angry people, many of whom are white liberals. Some have good and honest motives, but enough are violent.

Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

The Twitter sewer erupted against him. That’s all it takes to get fired. This does rise to the level of Stalinism.

The Kings in a statement said Napear resigned from his TV role.

“I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support,” Napear said in a statement. “I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart.”

Bonneville International, which owns the radio station, said in a statement it parted ways with Napear who was also a sports talk radio personality for KHTK.

“His recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement do no reflect the views or values of Bonneville International Corporation,” the media company said. “The timing of Grant’s tweet was particularly insensitive. After reviewing the matter carefully, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with Grant.”

Mr. Napear has NO history of racism and it is not racist to say ‘all lives matter.’

LAURA INGRAHAM ON THE HOT SEAT

Laura Ingraham also trended today on Twitter. Media Matters is after her for complaining about the treatment of Drew Brees who said he would never disrespect the flag.

Media Matters posted a side-by-side of her past comments about LeBron James and what she said last night. I agree with her. But if you criticize a black person, unless we are talking a black conservative person, you’re a racist.

Laura Ingraham’s comments on LeBron James Vs. Laura Ingraham’s defense of Drew Brees pic.twitter.com/Ki3uvK02o2 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 4, 2020