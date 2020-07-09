Tucker eviscerated Don Lemon for laughing about growing crime in NYC

The left is hysterically calling for Tucker Carlson Tonight to be taken off the air. It hasn’t stopped Tucker from speaking openly. In fact, he doubled down last night and gutted Don Lemon for his attitude towards the rising crime in New York City.

Carlson observed how “Lemon thinks it’s hilarious that children are being killed” in the streets of major cities and therefore “doesn’t care” because “he is a highly-paid news anchor” and “not a concern over at CNN.”

“For him, the shootings and murders are the stuff he covers on television, not something that affects his life. In fact, the whole thing is kind of hilarious,” he added.

Watch: