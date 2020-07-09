Watch Biden try to follow a teleprompter, he’ll never debate Trump

Alleged journalist Tom Friedman doesn’t want Joe Biden to debate President Trump, for obvious reasons. You can watch Tucker Carlson gut the Friedman argument below. Biden is leading in the polls by hiding out, but if people see how mentally incompetent he is, the polls will sink.

Joe Biden can’t even read off a teleprompter, as a recent example shows.

This is how Biden started off at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ 2020 Virtual Political Conference on Wednesday:

“Lonnie knows I believe this every fiber of being, we’re opposed,” Biden began. But then he quickly lost his train of thought.

Biden jumped to platitudes as his fail-safe. He’s going to make “it happen” and illuminate “the path forward,” he said in the hope of getting his thoughts back.

“What I propose is, is, it can be done. I think we’re in a position to really make it happen. And my team and your team are already working closely together to light up the path forward here,” Biden said.

Biden was lost, even with the teleprompter, but was able to get back to the teleprompter, ineffectively.

“Critical laws like the PRO Act to strengthen collective bargaining, on politics like prevailing and,” Biden continued, lost again.

“Look,” Biden said as he gave up. “I guess, I’m, I’m, I’m taking too much time, but you know …”

Watch:

TOM FRIEDMAN SAYS DON’T LET JOE TALK

The handlers have to keep the American public ignorant.

