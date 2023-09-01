Tucker: National Security Reporters Who Just Read Lies from the Security State

Tucker Carlson told Adam Corolla that people don’t realize how much the media repeats the lies told to them by the government. They also don’t realize how influential the intel agencies are in the media. They are feeding propaganda to the networks and social media constantly.

Tucker said, “…there are very well-known national security reporters, and I’m thinking of one female national security reporter in particular, who just reads lies from the national security state.

Actually, the Twitter files should have made that obvious.

REPORTERS WHO LIE FOR THE INTEL AGENCIES

COROLLA: What’s your take on a Wolf Blitzer type. .. why would he say a bunch of stuff he doesn’t believe or he must know as untrue? Like when he sat there as this sort of elder statesman of news and just sort of lied right through COVID and many other subjects. Why would he do that. Why would he do it to his legacy?

CARLSON: “You know I worked with Wolf for years. Never had a problem with him – was always nice. You know that no one wants to hear it. I’m sure most people won’t believe I,t but I can tell you, having lived it for many years, it’s true. The Intel agencies have a big effect on what is broadcast on television and what you see on Facebook and Google as well.

“And they’re all up and down Facebook and Google as I’m sure you know. And you know there are a lot of anchors who, including people I know well and have worked with at different networks… I’m thinking of one in particular, a national security reporter, who was just a mouthpiece for the Pentagon and the CIA and is knowingly telling lies on their behalf.

“It’s very common, very, and I can think of a number of people at CNN who I know for a fact are doing that exact thing. And so I mean, they’re reading government propaganda from the Intel agencies knowingly. And I’m sure they’ve got some internal rationale that allows them to get up in the morning and face themselves despite having done something that’s dishonest.

“But I’m just telling you – bottom line – I know that is true. I’m not speculating at all and in particular, …the national security stuff– there are very well known national security reporters, and I’m thinking of one female national security reporter in particular, who just reads lies from the national security state.

“And it’s wildly frustrating …they’re lies. Like … when CIA and the Pentagon were claiming that Bashar al-Assad used poison gas against his own people. There was no evidence that was true. I mean, maybe it was true. There was no evidence that was true, none, zero. And I called them out and they could not provide any evidence and yet every national security [was repeating it], and it was a big deal … we killed a lot of people in response…

