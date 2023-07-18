Tucker Reacts to the GOP Forum & Candidates Who Disintegrated

Glenn Beck interviewed Tucker Carlson in the aftermath of his candidate forum. Two candidates (Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson) disintegrated before our eyes. And Nikki Haley didn’t do that well either.

Beck asked Tucker, “Did you imagine that you would see not one but two presidential candidates light themselves on fire in front of you?”

Tucker said he doesn’t imagine anything. He hasn’t had a drink in 21 years, but he feels like he’s got a hangover every morning when he wakes up. He said he thought of nothing until he sat across from Tim Scott, who was the first person he interviewed. He likes Scott, at least as a person.

“I do think that Republican voters or the system controlled by the Republican Party doesn’t ask a lot of its candidates. It’s like enough to say certain, to repeat certain bumper stickers from the 80s – peace through strength, lower taxes, whatever. I’m for all that, by the way, but …no one ever gets pushed very hard, right? And so it doesn’t take much. I was certainly not acting with enough hostility…

As he said, they’re trying to run the country, and he needs precise answers.

Beck noted that the media found the interviews remarkable.

“But I’m a middling IQ character… I am no genius, so I guess really if that’s considered remarkable, it’s a commentary on how just completely corrupt and stupid everybody else in this job is. Because, like, why is that hard, you know? You ask ASA Hutchinson… you’re defending …giving hormones to kids as treatment.

“He’s like, ‘Well, I’m not defending it,’ Really? Because I think you are…”

Tucker said he definitely toned it down.

“The Mike Pence religious freedom stuff, I have to say, you know, spun me up; it did. You can’t be like, ‘Well, I’m for religious freedom except for like priests who say things the government disagrees with… they can be arrested.’

Tucker said it would be one thing if he was holding Pence to an unfair standard, but Pence is holding himself up as a Christian leader who’s in favor of religious freedom. “Well, then you kind of have to defend religious freedom.”

Tucker talks about ripping GOP presidential candidates at the Blaze Media Summit: “You’re trying to run my country and you’re mad that I’m trying to get you to be more precise about your answers that you should have memorized already because you’re presuming to represent me?” pic.twitter.com/nzRSaZVNfN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 18, 2023

Related