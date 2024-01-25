Tucker Talks to Gord Magill About Imprisoned Canadian Truckers

Did you know that the Canadian truckers are still in prison for years for a peaceful protest? Thanks to Justin Trudeau, innocent Canadians are punished for exercising their human rights.

Tucker spoke to trucker Gord Magill, who said darkness had descended on Canada. The truckers were not violent and had reasonable demands.

Trudeau falsely accused the truckers of hateful and violent rhetoric. Yet it was his police force who smashed the trucker’s windows and beat up peaceful protesters.

Canada has become very totalitarian.

Four truckers who did nothing have been in prison for two years without bail. They have no rights. They’re kept in solitary for long stints and denied medical care.

There’s more, and this is where the US is headed.

They’re still jail for years for a peaceful protest? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2024

