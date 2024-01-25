Rep. Castro Tells Biden to Seize Control of the TX National Guard

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) Wants Joe Biden to seize control of the Texas National Guard.

“Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border. Suppose Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling. In that case, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now,” Castro wrote in a Tuesday post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border. If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now. https://t.co/f1SKuCwEWG — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 23, 2024

Gov. Abbott is creating chaos? This is insane.

Biden and the administration won’t control the border.

Abbott said in a statement Wednesday that Biden had “ignored Texas’s demand that he perform his constitutional duties” and that Texas had declared an invasion, which would invoke “Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself.”

“That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority and state law to secure the Texas border,” he said.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Monday to allow U.S. Border Patrol agents to remove the razor wire placed by Texas law enforcement on the border wall. The ruling came as tensions between Texas and the federal government continued rising recently.

Abbott is defying the Court, and it’s a bad ruling. They are continuing to install razor wire and won’t let the Border Patrol remove it.

CASTRO IS A VICIOUS LIAR

“When you talk about Texas National Guard DPS basically preventing CBP from rescuing a mom and two kids, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old kid who drowned,” Castro said. “I’ll say this: Republicans have gotten very bloodthirsty when it comes to the issue of immigration and border security, and you imagine what it takes for people in uniform to prevent other people from rescuing drowning.”

Castro has taken to outright lying. It’s already been proven the mother and her two children drowned before Border Patrol were on the scene. Castro is a liar.

Joaquin is the son of La Raza Rosie, who was a member of Raza Unida, a Reconquista party.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) is spreading virulent blood libels against the Texas National Guard. He blames “bloodthirsty” Republicans and men in uniform for the migrants drowning near the border. He says that TX National Guard prevented CBP from saving them. The only problem?… pic.twitter.com/lUKi1YJ0OF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 24, 2024

Related