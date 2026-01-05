Tucker: The US Is Possibly Mad at Maduro Over Globohomo-ism

Tucker Carlson suggests that the US captured Nicolas Maduro to bring gay marriage to Venezuela. He said it is a “distinct possibility” that is the reason. He is serious about this. it sounds insane.

The former MSNBC/CNN/Fox News host claimed the US isn’t removing Maduro because he doesn’t treat his people well.

Tucker said it could be they are removing him because he’s a globohomo:

Tucker: “It’s possible we’re mad that he doesn’t allow gay marriage. That is a distinct possibility. But no one will say that out loud, not defending the regime, just saying one of the most conservative countries in North or South or Central America, only El Salvador really comes close, which is much smaller, of course, and by the way, the US backed opposition leader who would take his place if he were taken out, is, of course, pretty eager to get gay marriage in Venezuela.

“So those of you who thought this whole project was globalhomo not crazy, actually.”

Col. MacGregor: “Why are we trying to install this woman? It makes no sense.”

Tucker: “Well, because she’ll bring gay marriage to Venezuela, and that’s important.

Tucker and Ret. Colonel MacGregor think President Trump is trying to install Maria Corina Machado as President, but Trump has clearly stated he isn’t because he thinks she is too weak to win. President Trump wants a legitimate election.

Maybe Tucker is appealing to conspiracy theorists for clicks?

About nine million Venezuelans have fled the country because of what Maduro has done.

Tucker didn’t see the so-called conservative virtues of Maduro in 2017 and warned against disarming a population and ending up with Maduro. Now, he says Maduro’s a social conservative, which he isn’t, and so what? What’s the point?

Maduro allows pornography, usury, and abortion to save the mother’s life, despite Tucker saying he doesn’t. He is allegedly opposed to gay marriage and sex changes. That makes him a conservative?

In fact, Maduro doesn’t seem anti-gay or globohomo:

By 2024, Tucker started to move toward Maduro:

WATCH: Journalist @AnyaParampil tells Tucker Carlson “the fake news media are lying about the situation in Venezuela.” “The opposition has no popular support. Juan Guaido proved today, once again, that he will only ride into power on the back of a U.S. tank.” pic.twitter.com/n8fyT2Bvx8 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 1, 2019

As an aside, here are the Maduros being escorted to court.