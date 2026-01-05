Venezuela’s Interim President Changes Her Approach to the US

The interim President of Venezuela, a ruthless communist, gave a strong defense of Nicolas Maduro after his capture and had harsh words for the US, saying they would not be a US “vassal.”

She has taken a different tack today. The realization of their failed eight-minute war has hit.

“We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” Rodríguez said in a post on Instagram.

“President Donald Trump, our people, and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolás Maduro’s message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now,” the post continued.

Within hours of Maduro’s capture, she took a tough stand.

“There is only one president in Venezuela, and his name is Nicolas Maduro Moros,” Rodríguez said during a televised address.

Then, on Sunday, Trump threatened Rodriguez, saying, “if she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,” in an interview with The Atlantic.

At the same time, reports initially emerged that Trump saw Rodriguez as someone who could handle a redevelopment of the Venezuelan oil sector and as someone the U.S. could work with. Trump notably did not offer a public endorsement of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, instead saying she “doesn’t have the support” to lead the country.

It is a sovereign nation, and there isn’t much we can do. Venezuelans were thrilled that Maduro is gone, but the other commies are still in charge.

Hopefully, Trump can do something to ensure a legitimate election.

There Won’t Be Any Regime Change

President Trump ticked off a list of reasons for his decision to capture and arrest Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. He talked about the Maduro regime sending illicit drugs and gangs to the U.S. and nationalizing American oil-company assets.

One thing that wasn’t mentioned: a desire to restore democracy in Venezuela. Instead, Trump said the U.S. would run the country indefinitely until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” could be arranged. He didn’t raise the prospect of elections.

The president said “it would be tough” for the country’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize, to play a major role, saying she lacked popularity. Instead, he expressed a willingness to work with Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s vice president, a hardline, communist , and regime stalwart.

Secretary Rubio also played down any attempt at regime change. However, secretary, Rubio did say that the president always reserves the right to occupy Venezuela.

The people aren’t armed and can’t rise up.

Meanwhile, the CCP-funded commies in New York City have never experienced communism.