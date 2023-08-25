Turns Out Fani Willis Is a Conspiratorial Election Denier

One of the main charges against Donald Trump in Georgia is election interference for contesting the election, among other things. Yet, the woman who is leveling these charges is a partisan hack and a hypocrite.

She ran for office on the promise of charging Donald Trump.

Fani Willis

Fani Willis didn’t think the election was as sacrosanct as she pretends.

In November 2020, she was very worried that Georgia was stealing the election. She carried on about water leaks and ballots being thrown out.

Here she is questioning the water leaks again.🤡🤡🤡

Here, she has crayon scribbles on a map of the United States, claiming the election is a mess (until her side won, of course.)

While attempting to imprison Donald Trump for alternate electors and contesting the integrity of the election, she was out blathering about suspicious water leaks.

Yes, I know Republicans were concerned about the water leak that delayed the counting, but they’re not prosecuting Donald Trump for it, either.

The votes were counted by a lot of Black Lives Matter members, and it makes one wonder how perfect the election was.

In 2018,Willis agreed with fake racist claims that only “white people” were voting. She thought they made up 116% of the voting pool.

In any case, she’s supposed to be enforcing the law, but she’s engaging in a political vendetta. She’s also an election denier and conspiratorial. We hear that’s illegal now.


Racist bigot….oh, she’s a woman of colour…that cannot be so eh???

