Turns Out Fani Willis Is a Conspiratorial Election Denier

One of the main charges against Donald Trump in Georgia is election interference for contesting the election, among other things. Yet, the woman who is leveling these charges is a partisan hack and a hypocrite.

She ran for office on the promise of charging Donald Trump.

Fani Willis didn’t think the election was as sacrosanct as she pretends.

In November 2020, she was very worried that Georgia was stealing the election. She carried on about water leaks and ballots being thrown out.

BREAKING: Fulton County DA Fani Willis regularly questioned election results & used her office to push unfounded election conspiracies. On the eve of Trump's arrest in Georgia for "challenging" an election — a deep dive into the prosecutor's history of doing the *same* thing:

Here she is questioning the water leaks again.🤡🤡🤡

As a public official, Fani Willis regularly and consistently questioned Georgia's election procedures and pushed unfounded election conspiracy theories on her public social media profile. Fani is indicting Trump for the *exact* same thing. Here is a list of examples:

Here, she has crayon scribbles on a map of the United States, claiming the election is a mess (until her side won, of course.)

Two days following the 2020 election she is now criminally indicting Trump for questioning, Fani Willis directly calls the election a "mess" This meme was posted on her Facebook— seemingly agreeing with Trump on the poor election procedures in 2020 Will she indict herself now?

While attempting to imprison Donald Trump for alternate electors and contesting the integrity of the election, she was out blathering about suspicious water leaks.

Yes, I know Republicans were concerned about the water leak that delayed the counting, but they’re not prosecuting Donald Trump for it, either.

The votes were counted by a lot of Black Lives Matter members, and it makes one wonder how perfect the election was.

In 2018,Willis agreed with fake racist claims that only “white people” were voting. She thought they made up 116% of the voting pool.

In any case, she’s supposed to be enforcing the law, but she’s engaging in a political vendetta. She’s also an election denier and conspiratorial. We hear that’s illegal now.

