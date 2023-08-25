Donald Trump’s First Tweet Since 2021 Has 15.6M Views in 58 Minutes

By
M Dowling
-
0
11

Donald Trump posted his first tweet since January 2021. He used his mugshot to send people to his website, adding, “Never Surrender!”

He has 15.6M views in 58 minutes since it went up.

This photo is going to become iconic. The photo was meant to be vindictive and humiliating.

