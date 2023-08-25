Donald Trump’s First Tweet Since 2021 Has 15.6M Views in 58 Minutes

Donald Trump posted his first tweet since January 2021. He used his mugshot to send people to his website, adding, “Never Surrender!”

He has 15.6M views in 58 minutes since it went up.

This photo is going to become iconic. The photo was meant to be vindictive and humiliating.

RESPONSES

TRUMP 2024 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/35xRAIUIIg — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 25, 2023

Pray for President Trump 🇺🇸🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vl4jds6SU5 — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) August 25, 2023

WE ARE BACK B*TCHES 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 25, 2023

My man’s going to be able to fund his ENTIRE campaign with the ad revenue on just this one post 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 25, 2023

Related