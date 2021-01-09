Twitter Goes Full China! Erasing history as the world watches

As Democrats move to impeachment and some establishment Republicans call for the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, the poll finds 48% approve of the President’s job performance.

A source close to the polling firm tells Newsmax that the rolling survey saw Trump’s approval soar to 51% on Thursday night.

As Twitter and all social media platforms delete President Trump and his followers, Donald J. Trump is looking into building his own social media platform.

Just hours after his personal Twitter account was permanently suspended, President Trump said he would look into building his own social-media platform https://t.co/tYvIEgxgbB pic.twitter.com/WycK0JPHJE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2021

Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are dictating the terms of our 21st-century town square. They weren’t elected, but they are doing the bidding of the Democrat Party and the mainstream media. Together, they are one. They seek to silence 75 million voices with whom they disagree.

Twitter is deleting the most popular voices on their platform and deleting followers from many more in yet another purge.

Earlier this week, Michelle Obama demanded that Donald J. Trump be taken off Twitter. Twitter obliged and then proceeded to take off thousands of Trump supporters.

Included with President Trump, and Team Trump, were Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Codemonkey, Techno Fog, Praying Medic, Ben Garrison, Qtah, x22 Report, intotheMatrixxx, Vincent Kennedy, Enoch, PepeNewsNow, Tracy Beanz, Major Patriot, Anonymous Patriot, and thousands of others.

When Twitter suspended the Potus account, they deleted the record of all of his tweets and videos.

Jack Rasputin Dorsey is reducing thousands of followers of conservative reporters and popular commenters very quickly. It’s an in-your-face teardown.

Democrats on Twitter are thrilled. They are letting ‘Barron’ trend with jokes about his father asking for his password. ‘Thank You Twitter’ was another one trending. They will rue the day. You cannot take free speech away from 75 million and think you won’t also lose free speech.

CNN is working with cable providers to have Fox News removed.

It will go way beyond this https://t.co/scYlJq3ie3 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 9, 2021

TRYING TO DESTROY PARLER

Google and Apple are the only two app services in the world.

Google has removed Parler and Amazon is threatening to take their website down.

Apple has given Parler 24 hours to implement A moderation plan or the application will be removed from the App Store.

The CEO, John Matzke responded to Apple last night: We will not respond to pressure from anti-competitive actors. We will and have always enforced our rules against violence and illegal activity. But we WON’T cave to politically motivated companies and those authoritarians who hate free speech.

You should be terrified. This is exactly what happens before the fall of a nation.

For more than a decade, we have watched as Democrats take over state after state, turning them into one-party states. That will lead us to a dictatorship. We must wake up.

THEY ARE ERASING HISTORY!

You want to ban @realDonaldTrump, fine you’re a private company, but @Twitter deleting the President’s account which highlights this admin & its history is wrong. @Facebook & @instagram banning all images from the Capitol riot is a dangerous precedent to set. We aren’t in China. — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) January 9, 2021

Twitter is erasing followers of thousands:

In one twenty-four period Twitter reduced my followers by 63,000. The purge is on and unabashed in its ruthlessness. Silencing voices is a sign of tyranny. The only sure truth about Twitter is that it is most decidedly not an unbiased “forum” for free speech. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2021

THE WORLD IS NOTICING

People around the world — not the jealous, statist leaders — but the people, see this and they are very concerned.

I am also watching from the Philippines. This reminds me of the Marcos Regime in the 1970s and 80s — Drachi (@drachi1949) January 9, 2021

“Having succeeded in turning Germany into a one-party dictatorship, the Nazi Propaganda Ministry, directed by Dr. Joseph Goebbels, took control of all forms of communication: newspapers, magazines, books, public meetings, and rallies, art, music, movies, and radio.” — Tony G. Funderburk (@TonyGFunderburk) January 9, 2021

Yep. The left has been using the playbooks of Hitler and Stalin (both of “socialist” parties) for years, starting with taking control of the nation’s educational system — first at the colleges, then all the way down. — Len Bailey (@LenBailey) January 9, 2021

I’m watching from New Zealand. This is outrageous — Luke Goatley (@LukeGoatley1) January 9, 2021

I’m in Canada. I’m in disbelief that this is happening. — LordBensworth (@LordBensworth) January 9, 2021

Yes we’re watching from South Korea too. — 위샹로스 Parany 🇰🇷 (@yuxiangrousi888) January 9, 2021

From South Africa. Twitter must fall — Adv. Frikkie Marais (@AdvMarais) January 9, 2021

They do – I’m in Serbia! It’s outrageous what happened! — Бранка Р. (@qCQ0JSkz0Y8tpS5) January 9, 2021

Watching from 🇪🇺 — Censorship 1984 (@Censorship1984) January 9, 2021

And I’m watching in horror from Nigeria! And I thought we were bad….🙄 — Utang (@UttyLois) January 9, 2021

Indeed, i’m watching from Mexico. What could stop them from going and censoring other politicians in other countries after the US has fallen to censorship? They might go for Mexico’s president, Brasil’s Bolsonaro, etc — Casiano Urbano🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@CasianoUrbano) January 9, 2021

Watching from India. We are all getting awakened — Certified Basshead (@luckyishere123) January 9, 2021

