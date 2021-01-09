Pelosi issues impeachment statement & McConnell sets up impeachment rules

Speaker Pelosi issued a statement today with the announcement of the Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump. It was as dishonest and abhorrent as one could expect.

“Today, the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long conversation that was sad, moving, and patriotic. It was a conversation unlike any other because it followed an action unlike any other.

“It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment. Accordingly, the House will preserve every option – including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment.

“With great respect, our deliberations will continue.”

Media is reporting that the future Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is circulating plans to impeach President Trump.

As all the platforms erase the President and there is a major purge on Twitter of all conservatives or of their followers, the Republicans are doing and saying nothing.

In a memo from McConnell, obtained by The Washington Post, he explains the Senate procedure for impeaching President Trump after he leaves office on January 20.

“It would require the consent of all 100 senators to conduct any business of any kind during the scheduled pro forma sessions prior to January 19, and therefore the consent of all 100 senators to begin acting on any articles of impeachment during those sessions,” the memo states.

The document notes the Senate “can receive a message announcing that the House has impeached the President” while the Senate is in recess, but the Secretary of the Senate wouldn’t notify the chamber of the message until the next regular session, which is scheduled for Jan. 19.

[…]

The Senate impeachment rules state that unless the Senate orders otherwise, once the trial has commenced, the Senate “shall continue in session from day to day (Sundays excepted) … until final judgment shall be rendered,” according to McConnell’s memo.

Will the senators vote to impeach President Trump? I hope they realize they’re done as a party if they do.

