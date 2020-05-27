Twitter nazi Yoel Roth who leads Trump censors once said the President is a “racist tangerine”

Twitter censors singled President Trump out with ‘warning labels’ on his tweets. One such tweet concerned the probable fraud that will come out of mail-in voting. President Trump offered his considered and logical opinion but was censored for his opinion, an opinion that has factual backing.

The Twitter integrity team under Yoel Roth is in charge of censoring people, including President Trump.

Roth leads the teams responsible for developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules on platform manipulation, spam, and API access, as well as Twitter’s investigation and attribution efforts related to state-backed information operations.

Along with the warning, Roth’s checkers linked to mainstream gibberish promoting mail-in voting, accusing the President of making a false claim. The source — CNN Politics — the worst fake news outlet online.

President Trump responded in kind. He sent out a warning and doubled down on mail-in voting:

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016.

“We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!

The president has said that he will not allow fact-checking to “stifle” his freedom of speech.

The Lt. Gov. of Texas disagrees:

ROTH LIKES TO ATTACK TRUMP VOTERS

On Fox & Friends, Kellyanne Conway said Roth constantly attacks Trump voters.

“This guy is constantly attacking Trump voters, Trump, Mitch McConnell, you name it.” Conway also said, “It’s horrible the way [Roth] looks at people.”

On Fox & Friends, Kellyanne Conway appears to direct online harassment at Twitter’s head of site integrity, Yoel Roth: “Somebody in San Francisco will wake him up and tell him he’s about to get a lot more followers.” pic.twitter.com/H9ceUu6Ezv — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 27, 2020

TEAM LEADER ROTH HAS A HISTORY

Roth once tweeted that Trump is a “racist tangerine” and decried “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE” in 2016 and 2017. Trump allies widely circulated the tweets Wednesday. They are suggestive of intense bias, but the media is mocking Trump supporters for thinking that it is.

I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 9, 2016

He is so arrogant.

Twitter, in general, donates to Biden:

Will Twitter report their in-kind contribution to Team Biden on their FEC reports? https://t.co/xlHlJuva61 — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) May 27, 2020

In a tweet on May 25, Roth mocked those who have attacked him on social media. Roth tweeted, “Somehow, regularly being told by internet strangers that I’m a soulless corporate shill is still less harsh feedback than I got from anonymous peer reviewers in my past academic life.”

According to Roth’s Twitter profile, he has a Ph.D. from The Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to that, Roth studied political science at Swarthmore College. According to his website, Roth’s dissertation at The Annenberg School was on “Gay Data.” Roth has described his area of study as focusing “on the privacy and self-expression choices of gay men using geosocial networking services like Grindr.”

In other words, he’s not stupid, just nasty, and fascistic. He’s the Nazi.

In another message, Roth referred to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “personality-free bag of farts.”

He said his sister’s book describes him:

Until eventually the cat completely loses his shit and scares all the other animals away and once again can sit on the rug alone. pic.twitter.com/Hrahrl5MUb — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) May 6, 2017