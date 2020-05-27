Cuomo Shielded Nursing Home Honchos After Dems Got Big $ Contributions

Recently we’ve learned that somewhere hidden in one of Gov. Cuomo’s infamous, unreadable late night, NYS budget bills, there was a provision giving immunity from liability for COVID-related deaths and injuries, to corporate officials who run New York hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities.

Because the last time Andrew pulled one of these stunts New Yorkers got no cash bail shoved down their throats, we figured there could be troubling “back story”. Here it is. Judge for yourself.

In 2018 The Greater New York Hospital Association was a huge contributor to Andrew Cuomo’s Democrat Party. The January filing of the New York State Democratic Committee housekeeping account shows GNYHA Management Corp. contributed $1.15 million in the second half of 2018—on top of $100,000 it donated in May.

Less than two years after that cash dump Cuomo quietly signed legislation this past April shielding hospital and nursing home executives from the threat of lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The provision, slipped stealthily into an annual budget bill by Cuomo’s aides, created, according to legal experts, one of the nation’s most explicit immunity protections for healthcare industry officials.

Critics say Cuomo removed a key deterrent against the nursing home and hospital corporations that allowed them to cut corners in ways that jeopardized lives. Perhaps fueling this worry was the governor’s inexplicable, deadly policy of mandating elderly COVID patients to be admitted to senior care facilities, instead of being placed in hospital ICUs.

With those fatalities well above 5,000, there is increasing concern the policy’s main focus may have been saving hospitals money, perhaps as payback for that 2018, $1.25 million dollar campaign contribution.

What do you think?

via Fox News