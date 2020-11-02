Twitter nukes Boston Globe writer comparing Trump caravans to ISIS

Hard-left Renée Graham, a columnist for the Boston Globe, compared the caravans springing up around the country to support President Donald Trump with Islamic State terrorist invasions.
“See the difference? Me neither.” Graham tweeted on Saturday under two photos, one of a pro-Trump caravan and the other of footage of armed ISIS terrorists.
