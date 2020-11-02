On Sunday, Kamala Harris called for literal communism

Kamala Harris will take over the presidency once Joe Biden fails physically or mentally, whichever comes first. If she is going to be your president, basically appointed to the position, you should know that two days before the election, Kamala Harris fully endorsed communism on Sunday.

“Equality and equity are not the same thing,” Harris said in the clip below.

Comrade Kamala said that equality is not enough because “not everybody’s starting out from the same place.”

“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” she said.

This is literally Communism.

You redistribute all the wealth and make sure everyone has the same outcomes.

WATCH:

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

Communism always ends up the same way, with millions of dead people. It will appeal to the Bernie Bros.

REACTIONS

I’ll save you all time, she’s a communist. They always make it look and sound pretty, fair, unthreatening and utopian but in reality it’s always ugly, unfair, full of threats and dystopian. Venezuelans & Cubans have seen this movie before and are warning you it doesn’t end well. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 2, 2020

Why would a vice presidential candidate seemingly endorse full-on Marxism days before a general election? Does she believe government should enforce equality of outcome for everyone? Seriously? — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 1, 2020

Voting for you and Joe would mean our homes would have no equity. pic.twitter.com/seZ7WjSh6e — Comrade Notta Democrat 🇺🇲Text (TRUMP) TO 88022 (@Notta_Democrat) November 1, 2020

Kamala just came out of the closet as a Commie. Equal outcome vs equal opportunity.

Equal outcomes is a communist Utopian fantasy https://t.co/nF8qGJMVbu — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) November 2, 2020

Cannot end up at the same place, we All have different abilities, wants and desires. We all follow different paths, an electrician who made himself an apprentice and put in the work, will not end up in the same place as a Ice Cream scooper who said “this is cool, I’ll stay here” — Joseph giattino (@Joegiattino) November 2, 2020

SHE TOLD YOU, BUT YOU WEREN’T LISTENING

During the debate, she called for the Green New Deal and no personal health insurance: