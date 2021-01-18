Twitter top exec plans aggressive political censorship — globally

One of Jack Dorsey’s top executives Vijaya Gadde, Twitter Legal, Policy, and Trust & Safety Lead, said she’s organizing global censorship. She also plans to expand it aggressively if the speech contains misinformation or includes “coded rhetoric.”

Gadde alone had the power to censor the President of the United States. Which leader will be next?

They’re going global!

These leftist people get to decide if it’s misinformation and if it’s coded, whatever that means.

Gadde had to apologize for only suspending President Trump at first.

“A lot of our learnings here [in the United States] have come from other markets. So, in that sense, you know, we do feel like it is – this is our global approach,” Gadde said.

Gadde continued:

“We need to be very focused on being able to enforce any of these policies or enforcement decisions we make at scale.”

“We decided to escalate our enforcement of the civic integrity policy and use a label that disabled engagements to stop the spread of potentially inflammatory content, which is the content around election interference, election fraud, stealing the election, that type of thing.”

“We think that the severity of what’s happening on the ground, coupled with the information that’s contained in these [election fraud] tweets — misleading information about the election being stolen and massive fraud around the election are what is changing our analysis of how we should enforce this [civic integrity] policy. It [election fraud tweets] is a much more severe violation given what we were seeing on the ground.”

They are freely censoring tweets that are incontrovertibly true, and it’s going to be retroactive.

Twitter is going to get more aggressive.

Gadde said Twitter will go further than just limiting the visibility of tweets that the company deems dangerous.

“We’re going to actually be more aggressive in our enforcement beyond de-amplification,” she said.

