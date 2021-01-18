DC AG is looking to charge rally speakers with inciting a riot

Pastor Jacob Feuerstein was one of the speakers at the mostly peaceful rally in Washington D.C. on January 6th. He had nothing to do with the riot nor was he anywhere near it. People who were present at the rally said there were over a million peaceful people there, certainly hundreds of thousands, and they had no idea that this fringe mob was assaulting the Capitol.

The speakers only wanted a peaceful rally, as the Right’s rallies have been historically. None encouraged an uprising.

The FBI, which knew about the upcoming plan to riot beforehand, actually spoke with some of the people planning it and told them not to do it. Yet, security was lax.

The confused FBI has interviewed the Speakers as if they were seditionists. The D.C. Attorney General might actually charge the speakers, claiming they incited the riot.

Several speakers, including other pastors, said they were interviewed by the FBI also. The FBI kept referring to the rally as an insurrection. It was a rally with a small percentage of fringe people rioting.

The media is calling it a Christian coup, which is also ridiculous. The DC AG Karl Racine is also considering charging President Trump. The Left is going for the Right’s free speech, but not the Left’s.

You can’t make this stuff up.

How’s that for unity.

KARL RACINE, BIASED

Racine is giving the speakers’ and other Trump allies “full scrutiny of the law.”

“The inciting violence charge is a difficult charge to bring because there is a First Amendment right of free speech. However, speech that incites violence, speech that appears to be close to (comments made by speakers on January 6), certainly deserves the full scrutiny of the law. And that is what we’re doing in my office,” Attorney General Racine told CNN Friday.

“They’re talking about combat justice, not showing weakness, and fight on and fight on. Those words seem to be closer to words asking for violence,” Racine continued.

His advice to the president is to not say the election was rigged. Apparently, DJT doesn’t have free speech.

Watch:

