Twitter Was Selling Verification Badges

By
M Dowling
-
1
49

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, says that the system was so broken that any user who wants to own a checkmark could simply buy one off a third-party website. He said that they secretly sold verification badges under the previous management.

Some humor for a Sunday afternoon:

Twitter users will be able to write more.

Musk addressed the cheapskates.

He had to lay off 3700 people.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
56 minutes ago

Is anyone Surprised?

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz