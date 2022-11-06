Twitter Was Selling Verification Badges

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, says that the system was so broken that any user who wants to own a checkmark could simply buy one off a third-party website. He said that they secretly sold verification badges under the previous management.

Twitter employees were selling verification for upwards of $15,000. For certain accounts, mine included, they would refuse to verify you through the standard application and then privately offer to verify you for $$ behind the scenes. Investigation needed. — Chairman (@WSBChairman) November 5, 2022

Some humor for a Sunday afternoon:

BREAKING: Elon Musk rumored to be setting up installment payment portal for verification Twitter blue customers will be able to break down their $8.00 monthly fee into 4 separate payments of $2 to be withdrawn every Friday if they select “crybaby bitch” at checkout — I PAID $8 FOR THIS 👉🏿 (@ElijahSchaffer) November 6, 2022

BREAKING: @elonmusk says journalists with “they/them” pronouns in bio will pay a $16 monthly fee instead of the standard $8 for verification because “they” identify as multiple people — I PAID $8 FOR THIS 👉🏿 (@ElijahSchaffer) November 6, 2022

Twitter users will be able to write more.

Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Musk addressed the cheapskates.

Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

He had to lay off 3700 people.

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

